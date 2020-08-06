The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center will welcome back Sean O’Meallie with the exhibit Line + Shape + Color + Noise, which will run Aug. 29 through Jan. 17, 2021, in the Hoag Gallery.

O’Meallie, a former commercial toy inventor, studied art at the University of New Orleans. Since 1977, he has resided in Colorado and last showed showed at the arts center in the early 2000s.

Line + Shape + Color + Noise showcases more than 100 new works created over the last two years. O’Meallie uses bright colors and fanciful shapes in playful and humorous ways "to express delight, wonderment, and consternation about the noisy philosophical issues of contemporary life," noted Alyssa Parga, spokeswoman for the arts center.

O’Meallie’s primary medium is wood, which he shapes and paints to an exact high degree and then may rub back to a human-touched patina, or leave glistening.

"In a casual setting, many of these works would be touched or handled to bring the viewer experience to full fruition, but in this setting, it’s hands-off," Parga noted.

In basswood and maple, O’Meallie sculpts potatoes and exclamation marks, candy and guns, ears and noses and eyes and teeth, melons, and balloons.

Noted Parga, "He paints with both realism and fantastical color palettes to precise effect: a product design sensibility from his years inventing toys for an international mass market."

"I was a paid toy conceptualist for about 10 years, wherein I studied the shapes, colors, and patterns of objects as they affect communication with an audience of wide-eyed little people," O’Meallie said. "I use what I learned in the art I make today. I play with the language and allure of objects with my own sense of play to connect with and introduce fresh ideas to the viewer.

"The viewer is a toy in this and I remain an instigator."

Some of the works in this exhibit are object groupings evoking thoughts of interrelationship, variation, and inclusion. Others are stand-alone objects with their own poise. But all the works are threaded together into a whole expression of thought, wonder and discovery.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors 65 and older, and military. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Patrons must reserve their time slot in advance at sdc-arts.org and wear masks inside the center.

