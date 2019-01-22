The Las Animas Trojans had back-to-back games this week in the newly renovated Trojan Gymnasium. On Friday, the Trojans hosted Crowley County, and on Saturday, they hosted Rye.

On Friday night against the Chargers, the Trojans came out strong in the first quarter with 14 points to the Chargers’ 12. The second quarter saw a major turnaround for the Chargers, who held the Trojans to 11 while scoring 18 of their own. From there, the game was pretty much dominated by the Chargers, who at least doubled the Trojans’ point totals in the second half and won 72-43.

Miles Rader had a big night for the Trojans, as he poured in 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Cutter Nichols pulled down 11 boards to lead the team.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Trojans had a tough go in the first half, scoring only 8 points while allowing 24. They tried to claw back in the second half, but the Lady Chargers' lead was too much to overcome. The Lady Trojans fell 49-26.

The next night against Rye, the boys came out strong in the first half, outscoring the Thunderbolts 20-13, but the momentum shifted in the third and fourth quarters, and Rye went ballistic. The 'bolts outscored the Trojans 34-13 in the second half to win by a margin of 47-33.

The girls suffered a similar fate, but the Lady Thunderbolts are the ones who came out strong this time. In the first quarter, the Lady Trojans only put up 5 while the Lady 'bolts scored 23. From there quarter by quarter it was pretty even, but that initial 18-point deficit was too much for the Lady Trojans to overcome.

Julyana Gonzales led the Lady Trojans with 12 points.

This week, the Trojans are scheduled to travel to Rocky Ford on Friday for a 4 p.m. start time, and then play at home on Saturday against Fowler. Game time for Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.