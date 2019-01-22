The International Relations Program at Otero Junior College is set to hold its fourth Lunch and Learn presentation on Thursday, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. in OJC’s Learning Commons located in Wheeler Hall.

The presentation is free; however, lunch is not provided. Attendees are welcome to purchase lunch at the Starbuck’s Venom Pit Coffee Shop or bring something to enjoy.

All community members, OJC staff and students are invited to attend, said Melanie Culver, IRO activities coordinator.

“The IRO Lunch and Learns are great for learning about different cultures and sharing cultural norms and traditions,” said Culver.

The IRO is opening up the spring International Lunch and Learn series featuring the nation of Croatia, presented by Ema Causevic.

Causevic explained that while she is a Croatian native, she spends a good part of the year with family in Italy.

She transferred to OJC in the fall semester to join the Lady Rattler Volleyball team.

“In addition to being a great hitter for the team, she is also a stellar artist and wants to work in graphic design.” Chellie Wallace, director of IRO, explained.

International Lunch and Learns were established to provide an introduction to the cultures that make up the student community by featuring students from different corners of the globe. At the monthly program, students share unique information about their countries, and the audience gets the inside track about those countries, cultures and special places.

The Lunch and Learn program is sponsored by the IRO and the OJC Learning Commons.

There are Lunch and Learn presentations scheduled for the rest of the academic year. All presentations are free and open to the public.

If you can’t make it but are interested in learning more, check out the video at facebook.com/OJCInternationalRelations.

For more information regarding the Lunch and Learn, or the IRO, contact Culver at 384-6804.