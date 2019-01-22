The Las Animas Wrestlers had an overnight trip to the Armondo Rodriguez Memorial Tourney at Eaglecrest High School in Centennial.

The tournament featured both boys and girls brackets, and Las Animas had wrestlers compete in both.

At 106 lbs for the boys, Jacob Lucero went 3-2 and took 6th for 10.5 team points.

At 126 lbs, Alex Torres went 3-3 for 6th place and 13 team points.

James Zook went 1-2 for 3 team points at 138 lbs.

Andrew Rockwell went 1-2 for 2 team points at 152 lbs.

Doug Miller went 1-2 at 220 lbs and scored no team points.

For the girls, Alyssa Gonzales went 0-2 at 118 lbs for 0 team points, and Jessie Baturin went 2-2 for 4th place in the 100-lb weight class.

Today, Thursday, the Trojans host Dolores Huerta Prep Academy. Action is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.