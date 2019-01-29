The man lay in the hospital bed, his shell outlined by a broadness. Once tall and invincible, now plagued with disease. He had had a fall, landing him in the hospital.

He was alone. Visibly unsatisfied; he was unpleasant and gruff, a life-long demeanor now compacted by an uninvited illness. His doctor had told him, without any more treatment, he had less than six months to live; with treatment, he could possibly make it to six months, maybe a little bit longer.

For several years, each day, my job was to work with physicians and providers and patients and families, helping them with that line between the benefits of treatment and quality of life. This is the grey area that a patient can, sometimes, fall into, when seeking quantity over quality.

“People in the U.S. are afraid to talk about death,” a social worker at a local hospital told me, years ago. People think if they avoid talking about death, they can out-live It.

“If cure is always the goal, we will always fail,” a local doctor profoundly and wisely offered.

In 2012, with the advice of a colleague and the help of my supervisor, my hope was to begin an open conversation about death and dying, offering personal stories, doctors’ perspective and advice from experts in all facets of mental and health care, making death (and life) more relatable and acceptable.

Death is not a senior issue; it is a part of life. It is a mother, a child, a father, a planned child, a husband. ... Sadly, and unexplainably, disease is not specific to age. While disease is found less with the younger and more with advanced aging, life succumbs to other events and, sometimes, regardless of one’s age and permission.

Death offers a view of the past, the present and of the future, or what was supposed to be. Death is a reflection of life. The best deaths are when the individual is involved.

I was around twelvish when my grandma began saying, “I’m ready to go when the good Lord is ready to take me.”

I didn’t understand then what I understand now: grandma was just as at peace with death as she was with life; in fact, her peace with life brought her peacefulness with her death.

How do we find that peace? Be brave, talk about death, talk about your wishes; what you want to happen when you die. Seek counsel through our grief; loss is painful. There are other caregivers out there, going through similar things and having some of the same feelings; seek groups, forums, information and know that you are not alone. And as my dear friend Ami says best, “People need people.” Living your best life includes having valued relationships. We find peace by continuing the conversation about life and death.

The man was discharged from the hospital the same day I had gone to visit with him. He had made his own arrangements to be picked up and taken to a short-term stay facility, where he could receive the help and care he desperately needed, was unable to provide himself and didn’t have anyone else to care for him. He never got a chance to begin treatment. He passed two days later.

Gina Paradiso is a healthcare speaker and writer. She is passionate about service to others and quality patient care. Gina attended Regis University and Colorado State University-Pueblo. She can be reached at ginaparadiso@gmail.com.