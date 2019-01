Students participating in the Las Animas Elementary School Science Fair on Jan. 24 are (back row, left to right) Tayla Turner, science club sponsor, (front row, left to right) 2nd Place Winner Giana Gibbs, 1st Place Winner Jaman Eck, Alayna Bona, Caleb Dockter, Zach Lofdahl, Cora Redner, and Bree Tyler. [COURTESY PHOTO]