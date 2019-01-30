The wrestlers of Las Animas High School were busy this week hosting a dual and traveling to Custer County for the 2018 Bobcat Invite.

The Trojans hosted Dolores Huerta Prep Academy on Thursday. The team wrestled two and had one exhibition match.

Jacob Lucero fell to Shawn Cordova in the 106 lb. weight class by decision, and Alex Torres fell in 3:23 to Jose Garcia in the 132 lb. weight class.

In the exhibition match, James Zook faced Xavier Mendoza. Zook typically wrestles at 138, but he wrestled up to have a match at 145 lbs. against Mendoza. Zook lost by decision.

This week, the Trojans travel to Stratton on Saturday for the Stratton Invitational, and then on Tuesday they host Crowley County for a dual meet.

That will end the regular season for the Trojan wrestlers.

There is no scheduled competition until regional competition on Feb. 15.