The Las Animas Trojans’ basketball teams are having a rough go of the season. With two weeks left in the regular Colorado High School Activities Association season and a combined record of 2-28, the looks of LA going “all the way” are slim. This week, the Trojans had two back-to-back games in Rocky Ford and then in Las Animas against Fowler.

The boys’ game was one-sided from the get go, with Fowler busting out of the gates with a 25-2 first quarter and a 26-5 second quarter. Even with a genuinely soli, 16-point third quarter from the Trojans, there was just too much to make up. Fowler continued to pour it on the Trojans as they won 87-27.

No Trojans scored in double digits, but three had 6 points apiece: Miles Rader, Nick Chavez and Devon Frazier. Frazier also led the team in rebounds with 6.

On the girls’ side, there was a lower score, but the outcome was still in favor of the Lady Grizzlies. In the first quarter, the Lady Trojans gave up 11 points while scoring 2 of their own and then played evenly in the second quarter.

In the third, the Lady Trojans were outscored by 10 but won the fourth quarter. In the end, though, the Lady Trojans fell 40-23 to the Lady Grizzlies.

The next night at home against Rocky Ford, the Trojans struggled again to put up points. The Meloneers won each of the four quarters by a 4-point margin or greater, and the final score was 75-33. in favor of the Meloneers.

Rader led the Trojans with 10 points. Rader, Cutter Nichols and Dylan Hogue each added 4 rebounds.

Against the Lady Meloneers, the Lady Trojans didn’t have any better performance. With a final of 52-19, the Lady Trojans fell to the Lady Meloneers.

This week the Trojans have only one match, against the Simla Bears in Simla on Saturday. Game time is slated for 3:30 p.m.