The Las Animas Trojans took the mat in separate locations this week, with the girls in the Region 2 Tournament and the boys in Stratton at the annual Stratton Invite.

Jessie Baturin, the first female to ever record a pin in Las Animas sports history, came in fifth in the region at 100 lbs. with a bye and two wins by decision.

At 111 lbs. was an anomaly: Chrysalyn Felan is a wrestler from Lamar, but since Lamar did not approve a girls’ team, she wrestled with Las Animas this weekend. She came in first in the region, going undefeated: two falls and two by decision.

Finally, Alyssa Gonzales lost two straight for no points and no placing.

The boys’ team in Stratton scored one total team point. Alex Torres scored that point at 126 lbs. with one win by decision and two falls.

James Zook lost both of his matches and received two byes at 138 lbs.

Crowley County was scheduled to come to town this week for a dual, but that event has been cancelled.