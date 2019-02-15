Due to overcrowding at the Pueblo County jail that has resulted in it being unable to house municipal offenders, Municipal Court Judge Carla Sikes is seeking a third agreement with a Colorado county to house those inmates.

Soon, City Council will consider a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the Board of County Commissioners of Las Animas County for housing services for Pueblo Municipal Court inmates at the Las Animas County jail.

The agreement would provide that the city pay a daily rate of $55 per day, per inmate to Las Animas County for inmate boarding. The city and Las Animas County officials have agreed that the number of municipal inmates will not exceed 15 at any given time.

Similar agreements for inmate housing of Pueblo municipal offenders are in place with the Douglas County Sheriff's and Park County Sheriff's offices. Those were entered into on July 24, 2017, and Sept. 25, 2017, respectively and remain in effect.

"This agreement would be in addition to those," Sikes said on Friday. "So we'd just have more options, so if one place doesn't have the bed space, then we have another place to call."

The Pueblo County jail will not take municipal offenders due to its overcrowding issues, so Sikes has had to get creative with her solutions in finding places to house those inmates.

Municipal offenders often fail to appear for court multiple times before they are brought before the court in custody, and under those circumstances, the court needs the ability to hold offenders until they can be appointed counsel, arraigned or the case can be resolved, according to what Sikes wrote in the ordinance council will vote on Feb. 25.

In addition, habitual offenders such as shoplifters are an ongoing and serious issue in the city, Sikes said.

Sikes said when less stringent sanctions such as fines, community service and probation fail to address criminal behavior, the court must be able to impose the further sanction of incarceration.

"This ordinance will allow the court to ensure that offenders who are sentenced to a term of incarceration will serve that term in full before being released," Sikes wrote. "Ultimately, allowing the court to carry out its purpose as laid out in the city charter."

