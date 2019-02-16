With all of the consultant studies floating around Pueblo these days, what with the school closures and off-ramp/electric utility studies, it’s hard to keep track of things.

For example, a little-cited consultant report has just surfaced concerning the school closures. The credentials are a little shaky, but it’s food for thought. Here is the summary page:

Submitted February 2019

To whom it may concern

Title: A totally unscientific look at Pueblo City Schools and the issue of school closures.

Author: S.L. Henson, Esq., BS, BMOC and LSMFT.

The issue of school closures is extremely complex but it doesn’t have to be. If one starts with the premise that the Pueblo City Schools board will be unable to close a high school, at least if they want to continue living in Pueblo, then the solution to the district’s crumbling infrastructure becomes simpler.

Here is one potential solution:

Close the middle schools system.

Specifically …

1) On the east side of I-25, move Heaton and Risley students into the renovated East High School (or a new East High School), making it a school for grades 6-12. Move all elementary students in Belmont into Heaton and close two elementary schools. On the East Side, move Park View and Bradford elementary students into the Risley building; close those two elementary schools.

2) On the South Side, close Roncalli and Pitts and move students into the renovated South High School (or a new South High School), also making it a school for grades 6-12.

3) On the North Side, close Heroes/Freed and move those students into Centennial High School, which can be updated and repaired. Move the West and North Side elementary students into Heroes/Freed; close the two elementary schools.

4) In the central part of the city, close Carlile and Columbian (and maybe Bessemer and Minnequa Heights) and move those students into Central, making it a K-12 school. Remodel the building to put some separation between different-age students. Close 2-4 elementary schools.

This is not a perfect plan; there is no such thing. And there would be added transportation and other expenses. But it would allow the district the ability to keep all four high schools going, yet close 10-12 buildings.

Then the district could study remaining capital needs and go to the voters for a bond issue to repair and/or expand existing schools, or even build new schools as needed.

Respectfully submitted,

S.L. Henson

Any connection between S.L. Henson and Steve Henson, The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor, is purely intentional. They both can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; on Twitter @SteveHensonME.