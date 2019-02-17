All Seasons Dental in Rocky Ford will provide children free dental care as part of the American Dental Association's Foundation’s Give Kids a Smile program, a nationwide program launched in 2003 that brings dentists and other volunteers together to provide screenings, treatment and education to children throughout the United States.

While dentists have treated thousands of children in need since the national program began in 2003, there still remains a demand for care, especially in the Arkansas Valley.

The children and families behind these numbers are the reason for events like Give Kids A Smile. The foundation's vision to help eliminate cavities in U.S. children is part of a broader goal by the ADA Foundation and the ADA to improve the dental health of all children across the U.S. by calling for an increase in children who receive dental care and sealants.

This year alone, more than 181 million Americans won’t visit a dentist, even though nearly half of people over 30 suffer from some form of gum disease. Nearly one in four children under five already has cavities. and 10 million children ages two through 18 had no dental insurance in 2011.

All dental disease is preventable, and prevention starts with adults. If adults are able to access preventive dental care and education, their children’s chances of developing dental disease could lessen.

With tooth decay being the single most common chronic childhood disease, regular dental check-ups are critical to keep children healthy. Left untreated, tooth decay can have devastating effects and has been connected to more serious health concerns later in life, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, pneumonia and diabetes.

Early dental problems can affect children's learning, how they interact with other kids and their ability to eat.

All Seasons Dental and Dr. Kristi Craig are committed to drawing attention to this reversible trend by providing dental care to children in need in conjunction with the Give Kids a Smile national program.

The Give Kids A Smile Event will be held on Thursday at All Seasons Dental, 512 N. Main Street in Rocky Ford.

Call 254-7434 for details and an appointment, as space is limited.