One person is dead after a crash early Sunday on Highway 350 near milepost 5 in Las Animas County.

The driver of a 1993 Ford F150, 21-year-old Dylan O’Connor, from Model, was wearing his seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday.

The pickup was traveling east when it went off the right side of the road.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver attempted to return the vehicle to the roadway by steering to the left, which caused the Ford to begin rotating counter-clockwise.

The Ford rotated counter-clockwise, traveled across the highway, and began overturning.

The Ford overturned, went off the left side of the road and down an embankment before it crashed through a barbed-wire fence and came to rest on its roof.

The patrol said Sunday that alcohol or drug use are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517