La Junta buys electric power from a collective, Arkansas River Power Authority. Some questions are being asked about ARPA, it was mentioned at the Jan. 31 ARPA meeting:

What about the Lamar Power Plant that was abandoned?

What advantages do we have by still buying our power from ARPA?

Gary Cranson was appointed as a delegate to ARPA, along with Board of Utilities Chairman Lorenz Sutherland. Mayor Jeffri Pruyn, City Manager Rick Klein and City Councilman Ed Vela also attended the ARPA meeting Jan. 31, which was a teleconference.



ARPA has given up on the power plant in Lamar, which was meant to be a clean-burning coal plant. The manufacturer could not produce emissions which could pass Environmental Protection Agency’s standards.

The plant was scrapped and payment made from a lawsuit, but it left ARPA, the power cooperative for Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield and Trinidad, with the necessity for buying all its power from transmission companies, except for power produced from an ARPA wind farm near Springfield.



Gary Cranson said, “Last year was a good year for ARPA financially. The hydropower was cheaper. The Western Area Power Authority furnished some of the power from Loveland Basin and the Colorado River Storage Project.”

However, the contract ARPA now holds with Twin Peaks Transmission Company runs out in 2024, and ARPA needs to negotiate another contract. These negotiations are underway now, with Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association being the major contender.



“Technology is improving all the time,” said Cranson, “but a large number of homes who can afford solar energy is doubtful.”

What about communities?

Lamar made a proposal that each member of the ARPA conglomerate be allowed to negotiate for its own power, but the proposal was rejected as contrary to the bylaws of the cooperative. The proposal was withdrawn during the meeting.



The cost of transmission lines is high. If someone could invent a way to transmit without the necessity of the high lines, the problem would be solved.

“That’s what Tesla was trying to do,” said Cranson.

Some of Tesla’s experiments resulted in fire or explosions, but his contributions are now fundamental to the development of electric automobiles and countless other technological advances fundamental to the power grid.

Guessing the future of technology is tricky, to say the least, and that is the chore ARPA faces.

