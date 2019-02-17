The outside of the nearly 125-year-old limestone, brick and stucco Hose Company No. 3 Fire Museum is tattered and crumbling. The exterior shows significant signs of stress that officials say can threaten its historical integrity.

It’s a two-story building in the architecture definition alone, but this historic gem has hundreds of stories on the inside.

The museum, the second oldest owned by the city of Pueblo, has been named to Colorado’s Most Endangered Places. That makes it eligible for new grants – some that can help restore the outer shell.

“This is a huge deal. It will kick us to the forefront for grants,” said Mark Pickerel, a longtime Pueblo firefighter who helps run the museum.

“We are looking to get a grant to fix the outside of the building. We received one two years ago that brought an architectural firm in here. They did the whole historic structure assessment and some emergency repairs.”

The building will turn 125 years old next year.

Pickerel said the city maintains the museum.

“The outside is just bad. It needs work. You can see that,” he said.

The station was built in 1895 and served the Pueblo Fire Department until March 9, 1979. It was turned into a museum in 1986. The Pueblo Firefighters Historical Society took over the museum in 1998.

The building, at 116 Broadway Ave., is the only remaining firehouse in Pueblo that housed horse-drawn equipment. The original brass fire pole is still in place.

The firefighters there served the Mesa Junction and downtown areas.

The Hose Company building has been investigated by many paranormal groups with a variety of results. The museum was featured on The SyFy Channel show “The Haunted Collector.”

“We are open to the public through tours. You just have to call us. We don’t have enough volunteers to be open all the time,” Pickerel said.

The station has a hand-pulled hose cart from 1882. It’s called the Orman Hose Cart, named after former Colorado Gov. and Fire Chief J.B. Orman.

The building witnessed the transition in firefighting technology from horse-drawn wagons to motorized fire engines. The building contains several artifacts, including fire hoses, oxygen masks, helmets, axes, fire suits, and awards and recognitions.

The walls are full of historic photographs. There’s even a gavel that was presented to a Pueblo mayor in 1891. Everything is Pueblo-related.

“This recognition is great for us. We need to raise close to $40,000 to fix the building, even with our State Historic Fund grant,” Pickerel said.

“I’ve been wanting to apply for this designation for the last 15 years.”

Pickerel and Ret. Firefighter Gary Micheli have been associated with the museum for the past 20 years.

Despite limited operating hours, more than 5,000 people visit the museum every year, Micheli said.

“It’s just nice to have the recognition. A lot of people don’t realize – even in Pueblo – that this place exists,” Micheli said.

“The Goodnight barn is the oldest structure that the city owns. We are the second. We hope we can get grants like they have.”

Four other historic sites were selected for the 2019 list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places.

They included the Adobe Potato Cellars of the San Luis Valley, Iglesia De San Antonio-Tiffany Catholic Church in La Plata, McIntire Ranch and mansion in Conejos County, and R&R Market in Costilla County.

Since 1998, Colorado Preservation, Inc. has been working with communities throughout the state to save endangered historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites through its Endangered Places Program.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave remarks earlier this month at the Endangered Places luncheon and addressed how Colorado communities and leaders are exploring the changes, threats, challenges, and successes of the preservation movement.

Donations to the Hose Company No. 3 are encouraged. Those wanting to donate can call 406-8368. For more information about the museum, visit hosecono3.com.

