DENVER — A year ago, a jury decided two owners of Rocky Ford businesses kept a Filipino family in debt bondage for three years and ordered the owners to pay the family more than $330,000. Now, a judge has tacked on almost $351,000 to that amount.

The owners, William Sackett and his wife Leonida, compelled the Filipinos - relatives of Leonida Sackett - to work for little or no pay from 2011 to 2014, according to the jury verdict on Feb. 14, 2018.

The family worked at the Sackett Farm Market, as well as at a farm and rental properties the Sacketts' owned, under threat of being sent back to the Philippines, according to family's lawsuit.

Jurors determined unpaid wages to Leonida's Sackett's brother, Esmeraldo Echon Jr., and his wife and a son - plus an additional sum to punish the Sacketts - totaled $331,921.

Last week, Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ordered the Sacketts to pay $350,684 as fees to the attorneys who represented the Echon family and worked on their behalf for more than four years.

Brimmer, who presided over the trial last year in Denver, also denied the Sacketts' request for a new trial.

"This is a major vindication of our clients' effort to tell their story," attorney Matthew Baca told The Tribune-Democrat. He and Jenifer Rodriquez represented the Echons.

The attorneys work for the Migrant Farm Division of Colorado Legal Services, a nonprofit agency that provides aid on civil law to low-income persons.

The trial was the first in Colorado under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the attorneys said.

Documents filed in court state the Echons came to the United States beginning in 2011, when Leonida Sackett sponsored them to obtain status as legal residents.

Soon, she "informed (her brother) that he owed her a large amount of money for the support she had given him in the Philippines" and for immigration expenses, the lawsuit alleged. She purportedly told him he would have to work off the debt by providing her and her husband with free labor.

The Sacketts denied the allegations and claimed they financially supported the family.

The lawsuit asserted that the Echons sought legal help in 2014, stopped working for the Sacketts and were relocated by social service providers "so that they could safely escape from (the Sacketts') control."

Baca said at last year's trial that Sackett "has amassed a small fortune from his business."

As of last week, the Sacketts have not paid the judgment due to the Filipinos, Baca said.

"We'll do all we can possibly do to recover the money our clients were awarded at trial," he said.

The Sacketts have 30 days to file notice in court if they are going to appeal the verdict and the judge's decision.

