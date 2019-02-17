The La Junta High School wrestling team qualified seven of its eight wrestlers for the Class 3A State Tournament as it took fifth at the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament, which took place this weekend at Pueblo Central High School.

Among the seven state qualifiers were two individual runners-up in Isaiah Gamez (120) and Mitchell Peabody (195).

Gamez was defeated in his championship match by Lamar's Ethan Andrede by an 8-4 decision, while Peabody lost to Salida's Holt Brashears in 1:21.

Two more Tigers were third in their weight divisions in Brandon Nelson (126) amd Benny Austin Gonzales (182). Benny Diego Gonzales (106), Wyatt Hoeppner (170) and Ryan Metzger (220) were all fourth.

Benny Diego Gonzales had to win a wrestle-back to qualify for state.

The remaining Tiger wrestler, Matthew Ritter, placed sixth at 145.

The state tournament will begin Thursday at the Pepsi Center and will conclude with the championship matches on Saturday evening.

Team scores

Lamar 250 1/2, Brush 156 1/2, Woodland Park 133, The Classical Academy 132 1/2, La Junta 120, Florence 102, Pueblo Central 90, Salida 83, Manitou Springs 74, Colorado Springs Christian 70 1/2, Sierra 62 1/2, James Irwin 42, Ridgeview Academy 7.

