Annie’s Project – Education for Farm Women is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational programs (Annie’s Projects) designed to strengthen women’s roles in the modern farm enterprise. Classes are currently

taught in 33 states. Annie’s Projects foster problem-solving, record-keeping, and decision-making skills in farm women

The mission of Annie’s Project is to empower farm women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. It provides education in production, price or market, financial, institutional

and legal, and human and personal risk.

Annie’s Project is holding a six-week program in La Junta at Otero Community College. Web Soil Survey was the topic on Jan. 30. The objectives for the 20 women attending were to identify their farms, understand the soil resources they have and learn how to use this information. The Annie’s Project participants learned about soil surveys and how they are made, what information is available and how to locate the soils information for their farm or ranch in Web Soil Survey.

A soil survey describes the characteristics of the soils in a given area, classifies the soils according to a standard system of taxonomy, plots the boundaries of the soils on a map, stores soil property information in an organized database and makes predictions about the suitability and limitations of each soil for multiple uses as well as their likely response to management systems.

Web Soil Survey is the official soils data repository. It provides online access to soils information, soil maps, soil descriptions, and suitability and limitation reports.

Web Soil Survey can be used for general farm, local and wider-area planning. Onsite investigation is needed in some cases, such as soil quality assessments and certain conservation and engineering applications. It is very important to know the soil type before any land use decisions are made, to use the soil resource wisely and avoid costly mistakes.

Soil surveys are needed for community planning and resource development, for protecting and improving the quality of the environment, meeting recreational needs, conserving land and water resources, and reducing pollution from sediment.

Web Soil Survey supports conservation planning by providing to the public the tools NRCS has developed for that specific purpose. It supports NRCS customers by pinpointing their properties and providing data and maps on soils and their suitabilities for specific crops, engineering projects, ranching interests, ecological sites and many others. It’s one of many ways NRCS helps people help the land.