Since PAWS for Life has been in place since the beginning of the year as Pueblo's animal shelter operator, there have been several instances in which individuals have taken stray Pueblo dogs to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs — the organization that had held the contract with the city for shelter operations before it was given to PAWS.

City Councilman Chris Nicoll got word of that information from constituents who contacted him trying to figure out why some Pueblo animals are showing up at the Springs shelter operated by the humane society.

Nicoll shared postings made online by the humane society about three stray Pueblo dogs that were being kept at the shelter.

"Some thought that PAWS was transferring them up there, which was not the case," Nicoll said.

Nicoll said his main concern with this is that it makes it difficult for people to find their animals if they go missing in the city and are taken to a shelter elsewhere.

"Nobody will think to find their animals 40 miles north," Nicoll said. "If there are animals being brought up there, I would think we'd want to have them transferred back here so people can find them."

The decision to stop using the humane society after years of service and go with PAWS as the city of Pueblo's animal shelter/control operators was a contentious one.

Nicoll pointed to a letter that Jan McHugh-Smith, president and CEO of the human society, recently wrote to human society supporters in which she stated, "We have opened our Colorado Springs doors to several homeless and stray animals brought here by caring Pueblo citizens." Nicoll said he is concerned the humane society is encouraging Puebloans to take stray animals to Springs. He said he wants city staff to reach out to McHugh-Smith to relay the city's concerns about the situation.

When reached by The Chieftain, McHugh-Smith explained her organization's side of things, saying they aren't encouraging Pueblo residents to take animals to the shelter in Springs, but that there have been instances in which that has happened.

So far this year, the Springs shelter has received three stray dogs from Pueblo County as well as three dogs surrendered by their owner, five cats surrendered by their owner and 15 animals transferred from a Pueblo rescue.

"As an open admission shelter, we accept all animals that come to us. Given our location, that means we see animals from Teller County, Fremont County and Pueblo County," McHugh-Smith said.

The reasons people take animals to the Springs shelter from other counties varies, according to McHugh-Smith.

"For some folks working in Colorado Springs, it's convenient for them to bring their animal here. Others have had a positive experience with us in the past and choose to come to our shelter," McHugh-Smith said. "But if we receive a stray animal from another area, we contact the shelter in that community to share the lost report and help facilitate the pet being reunited with their family.

"For example, in one of the stray cases from Pueblo, a Pueblo dog was brought to us by a good Samaritan. We got the lost report over to PAWS and were able to get the dog home within 24 hours."

