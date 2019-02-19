The Most Rev. Stephen J. Berg, bishop of the Diocese of Pueblo, said Tuesday the diocese has joined Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila and Colorado Attorney General Weiser in announcing two initiatives to help victims of clergy sex abuse.

On Tuesday, Weiser announced an independent investigation of clerical abuse in the Catholic Church in Colorado. This will be an independent review conducted by Robert Troyer, the former U.S. Attorney for Colorado, with the full voluntary cooperation of the three dioceses.

Weiser and Aquila, on behalf of the bishops of all three Dioceses of the Catholic Church in Colorado, also announced joint initiatives intended to support and comfort survivors of the sexual abuse of minors by Catholic diocesan priests.

“While we cannot ever fully restore what was lost by victims of abuse, we pray that today’s announcement will at least begin the healing process,” Berg said.

“It is time to bring transparency to our diocese’s history related to the sexual abuse of minors, which the independent review will achieve. It is also time to compensate victims of abuse, which the reparations program will do, regardless of when their abuse occurred.”

Weiser said the sexual abuse of minors is a societal problem that demands attention and action.

“I am pleased the church has recognized the need for transparency and reparations for victims. This independent review promises a full evaluation and inquiry,” Weiser said.

“For any victims of sexual abuse, this will provide a recognition of past wrongdoing and offer an opportunity for healing.”

In Troyer’s public report, expected to be released by the fall of 2019, victims won’t be identified, but names of priests with substantiated allegations of abuse will be. It is not a criminal investigation, but if the review discovers any criminal conduct, it will be immediately reported to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The three dioceses will fund an independent, voluntary program that will compensate victims of abuse, regardless of when the abuse occurred. A separate victims’ support service will be created to assist victims/survivors with the reparations program and connect them with resources for future care.

Officials said the program will be wholly independent of the Colorado dioceses. Under this program, each claim will be assessed by two nationally recognized claims administrations experts, Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille S. Biros, and an award of compensation will be made.

To ensure its independence, the program will be overseen by an independent committee chaired by former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown.

In connection with the reparations program, a separate and independent victims’ support service will be created with professionals who can discuss the reparations program, hear stories of victims/survivors, assist claimants in answering the questions about the reparations program, and provide support in submitting the necessary documentation to the program.

“My colleagues around the country have responded to the Pennsylvania grand jury report in a variety of ways. Today, we are announcing a Colorado solution that is collaborative, enhances transparency, and provides victims access to support services and compensation. I want to thank the bishops for working with my office to achieve these positive steps,” Weiser said.

Aquila, on behalf of the Colorado bishops, said: “The damage inflicted upon young people and their families by sexual abuse, especially when it’s committed by a trusted person like a priest, is profound. While this process will certainly include painful moments and cannot ever fully restore what was lost, we pray that it will at least begin the healing process.

“We also acknowledge that the bright light of transparency needs to shine on the Church’s history related to the sexual abuse of minors. With humility and repentance, we hope the programs announced today offer a path to healing for survivors and their families.”

