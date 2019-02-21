New Mayor Nick Gradisar has nominated Police Chief Troy Davenport to serve as deputy mayor for the next year.

City Council has to confirm that choice and probably will consider that nomination Monday, but Davenport has been a popular chief with council since he became deputy chief during the tenure of former Chief Luis Velez. Davenport was made chief in 2017.

"I've seen Troy out working in the community and I know he has the public's confidence," Gradisar said Thursday morning in announcing his choice at City Hall.

The charter amendment that created the mayor's office says the deputy mayor must be a city department head and will serve for a year. The deputy will assume the mayor's job if Gradisar cannot continue in office for any reason.

Davenport, a Pueblo native, said he was grateful that Gradisar has confidence in him. He added that running the city is a team effort, referring to the city department heads who were on hand for the announcement.

Gradisar hasn't indicated who he wants to be his chief of staff, a choice he gets to make without council confirmation. When the charter amendment was being discussed two years ago, the proposed deputy mayor's job was viewed as a running mate of sorts for the new mayor.

With the limitations that the deputy mayor must be a city department head, however, it's the chief of staff who most likely will be a political ally of Gradisar and help run the city.

Council is expected to discuss that position Monday.

