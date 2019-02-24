DENVER – At this past weekend's 4A State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center, every state champions showed maximum toughness in emerging as the best.

The road Pueblo West senior heavyweight Jacob Sabus undertook to reach the podium, though, was just one notch below the journey taken by each state champ.

Bouncing back from a first-round loss, Sabus rolled all the way through the consolation bracket, even avenging his first-round loss to Denver North's Max Tafoya, to finish third in the state Saturday.

Sabus was one of four Pueblo West placers, which included third-place finisher Hayden Crosson (152 pounds), 170-pounder Dillon Derting, who finished fourth, and 160-pound Martin Trujillo, who placed sixth.

As Tafoya stuck Sabus for a third-period pin in his opening match, he said he changed his outlook.

"After I lost my first match, I realized that going into it, I was thinking less of my opponents," Sabus said. "After that, I stopped letting myself think of these guys as worse or better, but instead told myself that as long as I go out on the mat and wrestle my heart out, it will all be worth it."

Sabus, who entered the state tournament as the fifth-ranked heavyweight in the state, had a tall order to even be in the conversation to place in the top six.

No other choice than to be a "road warrior" and take it the distance.

"When he lost his first match, we whispered into his ear 'be a road warrior,'" Cyclone head coach Jarrod Purvis said. "To go from that loss all the way to third, he kept believing himself, and it became a revenge tour after that. He felt he could beat anybody if he just wrestled his style."

He gathered two decisions before facing Mead's R.J. Lopez, who entered as the second-ranked heavyweight in the state. Sabus emerged with a 3-2 decision, and road that all the to the end, even returning the favor to Tafoya along the way with a third-period pin of his own.

"Finishing third meant more than I ever thought," Sabus said. "It reassured me that everything I've done to get here, and all the time and effort, was worth it."

Crosson learned that time and effort is the secret, as well.

Crosson's only loss came to Greeley Central's all-time great Andrew Alirez, who downed Crosson in the semifinals on his way to his fourth state championship. Crosson rebounded to finish third, as well.

"I learned where I stand next to other wrestlers' skill," Crosson said, "and this year at state helped me grow a lot mentally, not just physically, learning what I can accomplish."

Derting, who was a placer as a sophomore last season, wrestled his way to the semifinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Cody Eaton of Windsor before bouncing back to finish fourth.

Trujillo, bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to win two to find his way to the podium, finishing sixth.

Its four placers, its most since 2017 and the second-most since 2007, was a colossal accomplishment for a team that was barely mentioned in the top ten rankings all season long.

"We came into this tournament young and we didn't know where we'd get those placers from," Purvis said. "Each kid put it on their shoulders and decided to go to war and see what happens. We told them all year to believe in themselves. We work hard, we're in shape, we're a good team and we can compete with anyone. It was an extremely satisfying weekend."

The team's returners already thinking about next year, Purvis said.

"Each kid is excited," Purvis said. "A lot of kids are saying that they're going to be on the podium next. It's good and positive to see that from them."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

mhill@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView, @MarcusLHill