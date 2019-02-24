Since being elected, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar has been talking about his desire to add a chief of staff position to the mayor's office whose function would be to serve as a second in command to Gradisar.

Tonight, an ordinance will be in front of City Council to do just that.

Council members are set to vote on adding the chief of staff position to the mayor's office, as well as a separate ordinance that would establish the pay scale for the chief of staff and remove the pay scale for the deputy mayor position.

When discussing adding the chief of staff position with council in the past, Gradisar said he would take the $100,000 or so budgeted for the deputy mayor position and put it toward paying for the chief of staff position so as to not make a budget increase for 2019 necessary. That means the deputy mayor, which has to be a department head according to the city charter, will not be paid anything extra. The pay scale ordinance in front of council states no further funding other than that $100,000 will be required for the chief of staff position.

Gradisar last week nominated Police Chief Troy Davenport to serve as deputy mayor for 2019. City Council has to confirm Gradisar's selection and will be considering that Monday night as well. Council can either move to proceed with a formal consideration of the mayor's confirmation and direct the council president to negotiate a confirmation schedule with the mayor, or waive a confirmation schedule and place the appointment on the next regular meeting agenda for consideration.

If confirmed, Davenport wouldn't have any additional responsibilities added to his plate other than taking over for Gradisar in running the city should he for whatever reason be unable to fulfill his duties, and representing the city at various events.

Gradisar has said it would be too demanding to ask a department head to also serve as the mayor's second-in-command.

In the ordinance that council will consider to add the chief of staff position, it states that the appointed chief of staff will provide critical staff support to the mayor's office by directing, managing and overseeing the activities of various city departments.

The chief of staff will assist the mayor in developing and guiding strategy, creating and executing policy development, planning fiscal and budget management, and will develop an effective organizational structure among other management responsibilities, according to the ordinance.

Gradisar hasn't indicated yet who he has in mind for the chief of staff position.

