A whopping 86 tons of certain Boston Market-brand frozen meals are being recalled.

Meals featuring boneless pork rib patties could contain fragments of glass and hard plastic, according to the New York Daily News.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it was notified Friday that consumers had contacted the manufacturer, Bellisio Foods of Jackson, Ohio, after discovering foreign objects in their meals. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The recalled products have the following sell by dates and lot codes:

12/07/2019 lot code 834101/04/2020 lot code 900401/24/2020 lot code 902402/15/2020 lot code 9046

They were shipped to retailers nationwide, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense, the USDA says.

Consumers with the recalled products in their freezers should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased to obtain a refund.