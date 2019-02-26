When negotiations between the Pueblo Education Association and Pueblo City Schools (D60) begin next month, community schools will be one of the top bargaining issues.

The community school concept — a public school that serves as both an educational institution and a center of community life, bolstered by partnerships and based on shared leadership — is being championed locally by a group of school liaisons, members of the Pueblo Education Coalition, with funding from a Colorado Department of Education grant.

Now, the teachers union is working with the coalition in hopes of bringing the community school model to D60, and wants that discussion to be part of upcoming negotiations.

"The research- and evidence-based approach for education has seen widespread and growing success across the nation," said union president Suzanne Ethredge in a press release. "The community schools model shows promising results in addressing students' needs, especially those associated with poverty.

"Pueblo Education Association is proposing several schools be selected to move forward with the implementation of the community schools model for the 2019-20 school year."

A task force, made up of community partners, union members and district officials, will work to identify those schools that will most benefit from the model.

"We hope to work alongside the district in helping to bring this transformational model to our city," Ethredge said.

The community school model came to national attention during the recent Los Angeles teachers strike. As part of the agreement that ended the historic strike, 30 L.A. high needs schools will be transformed into community schools.

And at the state level, presently being considered is Senate Bill 19-102, a pro-community schools measure that would permit a public school to include operation as a community school in its innovation plan. There is, however, no funding connected with the bill.

Although both the coalition and teachers union maintain that there are no D60 institutions that qualify as community schools, board member Dennis Maes and Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso made the case during a recent meeting that Risley International Academy of Innovation, which benefits from a wealth of partnerships, is filling the role of a community school.

Robert Donovan, a Risley educator and coalition leader, strongly disagrees.

“Although any school can call itself a ‘community school,’ in order to see the transformational potential of this model, there must be a full-time community school coordinator in place to facilitate implementation,” said Donovan. “If there is no full-time coordinator on site, it is not an official community school.”

Since August, the coalition has surveyed nearly 1,000 community members, parents, students, alumni and district employees. The data was analyzed by Ryan Yanke, a coalition advocate and psychology professor.

"His report states that the biggest thematic barriers to student success include the unbalanced educational funding, lack of transparency and poor communication. Inadequate family and student support systems are negatively impacting student outcomes," Ethredge said.

With the community schools model, proponents say the challenge is directly addressed.

"At each school site, a full-time community school coordinator will work alongside the building principal to engage with at least 75 percent of families, students and educators," Ethredge said. "Through this ongoing needs and asset assessment, the community coordinator will help create a strategic plan uniquely tailored to the needs identified through the engagement process."

Prior to Tuesday's regular D60 board meeting, members of the union and coalition took part in a "Rally to Save Our Schools" staged outside the district administration building Downtown. The event was designed to serve as a platform to educate the community about the benefits of community schools and as a show of support for the four-high school model as opposed to closures and/or consolidation.

For an hour, about 75 educators, students, parents and stakeholders marched in a circular pattern in the parking lot.

As led by Donovan, the chants included "four high schools forever," "Pueblo proud," "community schools, not closures," and "Whose schools? Our schools."

Many of the rally participants held aloft signs, with calls to save Carlile Elementary School and its autism program a frequent theme.

