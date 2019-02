IN MEMORIAM Amber N. Besse 1/29/1988 - 2/26/2010 We often think of you When you were very small, You left your fingerprints On almost every wall. Back when you were growing up They were such happy years. How you would smile and make up songs We remember through our tears. Some day we will be together In Heaven up above. But for now our little girl We send you all our love. Loving and Missing you still, Josiah, Mom, Ces, Amanda and grandparents