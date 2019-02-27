The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its Class 2A and 1A regional tournament brackets on Tuesday.

Swink girls

The Swink High School girls basketball team will host the Class 2A Region 4 Tournament this coming weekend at the Lions Den.

The Lady Lions, the fourth overall seed will play first and they will face 29th-seeded Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by 13th-seeded Rye against 20th-seeded Byers at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will play for the championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

Rocky Ford girls

The 17th-seeded Rocky Ford High School girls basketball team will travel to Limon for the Class 2A Region 1 Tournament and the Lady Meloneers will play 16th-seeded Peyton at 4 p.m.

The other semifinal will have top seed Limon against 32nd-seeded Wiggins at 7:p.m.

The winners will play on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Fowler girls

The Fowler High School girls basketball team, the 26th seed will journey to Simla for the Class 2A Region 7 Tournament. The Lady Meloneers will take on seventh-seeded Simla at 4 p.m.

In the other semifinal, 10th-seeded Del Norte will play 23rd-seeded Vail Christian at 1 p.m.

The winners play Saturdau at 1 p.m.

Fowler boys

The Fowler High School boys basketball team will be in Vail this weekend for the Class 2A Region 8 Tournament.

The Grizzlies are the ninth overall seed and they will play 24th-seeded Clear Creek at 7:15 p.m.

The first semifinal will have eighth-seeded Vail Christian against 25th-seeded Dolores Huerta at 5:30 p.m.

The winners will play Saturday at 4 p.m.

Rocky Ford boys

The Rocky Ford High School boys basketball team will travel to Limon for the Class 2A Region 4 Tournament.

The Meloneers are the 13th seed and they will play 20th-seeded Wray at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

In the other semifinal, seventh-seeded Limon will play 29th-seeded West Grand at 5:30 p.m.

The winners will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A regional winners advance to state

The winners of each of the eight regionals in both the boys and girls brackets will advance to the Class 2A State Tournament.

The state tourney will be on March 7-9 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Class 1A Region 3 girls' tournament

La Junta High School will host the Class 1A Region 3 Tournaments this coming Friday and Saturday at Tiger Gym.

In Bracket 1, Sierra Grande will play Wiley at 5 p.m. on Friday. The winner will take on top-ranked Kit Carson Saturday at 5 p.m.

Bracket 2 will have McClave against Cotopaxi at 2 p.m. on Friday. The victor will face second-ranked South Baca Saturday at 5 p.m.

The third bracket will have Springfield against Eads at 11 a.m. on Friday. The winner will play Sangre de Cristo on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Class 1A Region 3 boys' tournament

The Class 1A Region 3 boys' basketball tournaments will also take place at Tiger Gym.

The first bracket will have McClave facing Kim/Branson at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner will play Sangre de Cristo Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Bracket 2 will have Sierra Grande against Walsh at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victor will face Cheraw Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In the third bracket, Kit Carson will play Creede at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will face Springfield at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

State tournament is next week

The bracket winners in both the boys and girls tournaments will play in the Class 1A State Tournament, which will take place March 7-9 at Colorado State University's Massari Gym.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com