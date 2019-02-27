A state-sponsored clean energy program is coming to southeastern Colorado, Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg said at Monday's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program helps building owners and property developers save energy costs and modernize infrastructure by funding energy updates.



"The Otero County Commissioners have decided that they would like to be a part of this program," said Berg at Monday's meeting. "The program in and of itself is good. It doesn't cost our county anything."



C-PACE is a state sponsored program that helps building owners and property developers access private sector financing for the installation of water conservation and renewable energy upgrades to building and property infrastructure.

Berg indicated that commissioners will sign a resolution to approve of the program for use in Otero County at next week's board of commissioners meeting.



"The cool thing about C-PACE is that the financing is done with a group of financiers," said Berg.



C-PACE is structured to allow participating individuals to pay the program's finance fees through a special assessment on their property taxes. The individual's property taxes wouldn't be altered, C-PACE would just become an additional line item on their tax statement that they would pay. Berg likened it to how school and fire districts appear as special assessments on property taxes.



Once a clean energy apparatus has been installed on a building or property, it's there to stay. If ownership of such a property changes hands, the C-PACE finance fees associated with it will transfer to the new owner.



Berg and commissioners presented the idea of adopting C-PACE at Southeast Colorado Business Retention Expansion and Attraction to try to get neighboring counties on board as well.



"... there isn't one county in the southeast corner (of the state) that's doing this right now. Everything's very I-25-centric," said Berg.



Berg explained that Otero County works regionally, meaning that programs that work well for Otero County tend to work well for the other counties in the greater Region Six area: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, and Prowers Counties.



"We presented it (C-PACE) hoping that other counties would also pick it up. I did have a call from Prowers County today and they are looking at it very closely to also become involved with C-PACE," said Berg.



C-PACE would be a welcome tool to Berg from her perspective as an economic development coordinator.

She said that it would be an asset to her when she is talking to investors coming through Otero County. The ability to finance a project that will result in lower, more predictable energy expenses is an attractive prospect.



Commissioners are to vote on a resolution on C-PACE at next Monday's Board of County Commissioners meeting.

