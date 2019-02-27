The fourth-ranked Fowler High School boys' basketball team finished in second place at the Class 2A District Tournament, which took place last week.

Fowler 65, Rye 30

Fowler opened the tournament with a 65-30 win over Rye last Tuesday at Grizzly Gym.

The Grizzlies led 17-6 after the first quarter, 35-12 at halftime and 48-19 after the third period.

Three Grizzlies scored in double figures. Val Leone led the way with 14 points and Quinton Flanscha and Johnathan Mobbley both scored 13.

Chris Colbert led the Thunderbolts with eight points.

Gabriel Proctor led the Grizzlies in rebounds with nine and Leone had eight. Flanscha led in assists with three.

Fowler 54, Rocky Ford 38

The Grizzlies then faced Rocky Ford in the district semifinals, which took place Thursday at La Junta High School's Tiger Gym. Fowler defeated the Meloneers 54-38.

The Grizzlies led 13-9 after the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 39-26 after the third quarter.

Leone and Mobbley both scored 16 points to lead the Grizzlies.

Christopher Gonzales led the Meloneers with 17.

Leone also had 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Proctor led in assists with four.

Holly 59, Fowler 45

Fowler then faced top-ranked Holly in the championship Friday also at Tiger Gym, with the Wildcats downing the Grizzlies 59-45.

Holly led 9-7 after the first quarter, 25-13 at halftime and 42-24 after the third.

Leone again led the Grizzlies in scoring, this time with 12 points.

Mobbley led in rebounding with nine, and Flanscha and Proctor both had three assists.

Regional tournament is this weekend

Fowler (18-4) will head to Vail this week for the Class 2A Region 8 Tournament. The Grizzlies will play Clear Creek in the semifinals on Fridayat 7:15 p.m. Vail Christian will host Sargent in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

The winners will play in the championship on Saturday ay 1 p.m. with a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament on the line.

