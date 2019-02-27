The Fowler high School girls' basketball team had a couple of rough games at the Class 2A District 6 Tournament, which took place last week at La Junta High School's Tiger Gym.



The Lady Grizzlies lost to fourth-ranked swink 42-19 on Thursday and to Rocky Ford 38-23 on Friday. Fowler finished their tournament in fourth place.

Swink 42, Fowler 19

Fowler opened the tournament by losing to Swink 42-19 in the first semifinal.

Swink led 8-2 after the first quarter, 26-4 at halftime and 33-13 after the third period.

Jacquelin alvey led the Lady Grizzlies in scoring with six.

Swink's Brianna Denton led all scorers with 22 points and Tierra Holland was next with 11.

Alvey and Ciara Huckaby led Fowler in rebounding with three apiece.

Rocky Ford 38, Fowler 23

The Lady Grizzlies faced Rocky Ford in the third place game and lost 38-23.

The Lady Meloneers led 6-3 after the first period, 19-8 at halftime and 23-10 after the third.

Huckaby and Isabella Proctor led Fowler with six points apiece.

Proctor also led in rebounding with seven.

Lady Grizzlies head to regional

Fowler (10-12) will travel to Simla for the Class 2A Region 7 Tournament. The Lady Meloneers will play the host team in the semifinals at 4 p.m.

The other semifinal game has Del Norte playing Vail Christian at 1 p.m.

The winners will play for the championship and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.

