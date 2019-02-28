In brief

Deadline nears for SoCo Entrepreneur contest

The application deadline for the 2019 SoCo Entrepreneurship Competion is midnight Friday. Registration information is available at healycenter.org/soco.

Open to students and adults, this year's contest will take place April 5-6 at the Life Sciences Building at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

The contest offers prizes for business plans and also features a Shark Tank-style competition where entrepreneurs can pitch their plans and products to potential investors.

TickTock to host re-opening party

TickTock Pueblo, a pay-per-minute coffee shop and meeting space at 315 N. Santa Fe Ave., will host a grand reopening celebration starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The coffee shop has been closed for cleanup of smoke damage following a Jan. 20 fire at an adjacent business, Rampart Supply.

The event will include refreshments, prize giveaways and a performance by local musician Telisa Marie.

For more information, visit ticktockpueblo.com.

Legislative breakfast Saturday

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce will host its next legislative breakfast forum at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Pueblo Convention Center. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by calling 542-1704.

Legislative breakfasts also are scheduled for March 30 and May 4.

Co-sponsored by Parkview Medical Center, the breakfasts provide a forum for businesses and community members to visit directly with area legislators about pending legislation.

SUV, truck sales perk up



New car buyers in Colorado snapped up SUVs and pickups at a quicker pace at the end of last year, with some possibly spurred into action by Colorado's adoption of California-style emissions standards, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association said.

For all of 2018, new vehicle sales in Colorado ticked up 0.2 percent compared to 2017, helped by a 3.4 percent boost in the October-December quarter, based on vehicle registration data, according to the association.

SUV and pickup registrations increased 6.2 percent on the year. Passenger cars declined 14.9 percent.

Dealers cited a strong economy and population gains for part of the growth, which was Colorado's eighth year-over-year increase in the past nine years. Nationally, sales were down slightly last year.

Also, more motorists may be buying in anticipation that Colorado's tougher emissions standards will drive up vehicle prices in the future, the association said. The dealers group projects the standards eventually will drive up prices by as much as $2,000 to $3,000 per vehicle.

Sales of used vehicles (three years old or newer) increased 1.8 percent in 2018, based on registration data.

