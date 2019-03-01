The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Justin Carrington, 35, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. Carrington has a no-bond warrant for dangerous drugs. He has a second warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $750.

Gerald Padilla, 44, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation which includes assault.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, they are encouraged by police to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Valuable card collection stolen

The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 100 block of Royal Crest Drive at approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of trespassing and theft.

The victim told police that an unknown party had broken into his vehicle and taken items including a collection of Pokemon, You-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering and other game-style cards.

Card game accessories were also stolen, as was a 30-disc disc golf set.

The victim estimated the total value of his stolen goods at $3,504. Police are investigating.

Arrests

Anthony James Nonini, 33, of the 0-100 block of Grissom Place, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Maria Ann Montano, 28, of the 1500 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Kayla Rae Duran, 25, of the 1200 block of East 10th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom