Vehicles were being pulled over by police one after the other Thursday afternoon on West and East Abriendo Avenue in the Mesa Junction.

At one point around 12:30 p.m. there were four different cars pulled over by cops within a block of each other near the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

That's because police officers were out in force conducting speed enforcement.

In all, there were 34 speeding tickets issued to motorists along East Abriendo on Thursday, according to Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the police department. The speed limit is 25 mph in the stretch of Abriendo in which enforcement was being done, and Ortega listed off a list of speeds motorists were clocked at that well exceeded that limit.

And speed enforcement operations were conducted elsewhere in the city on Thursday as well, as a total of 64 speeding citations were written and handed out by officers.

There also was targeted speed enforcement conducted on the 200 block of Bridle Trail on the South Side and on the 2700 block of West U.S. 50 on the East Side.

The enforcement took place roughly from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to Ortega.

The police department chooses the areas to conduct speed enforcement based on feedback it gets from the community and from officers about where problems areas for speeding are.

"This isn't a revenue builder and it isn't to just write tickets to do it, it's to slow people down and ensure safety," Ortega said. "Fatalities from traffic accidents are high and we want to reduce them."

Police Chief Troy Davenport said when voters approved the public safety sales tax in November 2017 that is providing funding for adding 24 additional officers to the police department, residents made it clear that they were frustrated about traffic safety.

"I committed to the public that we would engage in additional public safety efforts connected to traffic," Davenport said on Friday. "We will also be engaging in other things like education, and to the degree that it makes sense — input into the engineering side of traffic safety. We will be putting presentations on to youth who are driving."

Since the public safety sales tax passed and more officers have hit the streets, the police department has added to its traffic unit, which has allowed for more opportunities to conduct traffic enforcement.

Two officers were transferred to the unit recently, bringing the total number of officers working traffic to nine.

Davenport said that targeted speed enforcement will be a continued effort.

