School: Swallows Charter Academy

Grade: First



Years of experience: 12

College attended, with degrees: Undergraduate degree at Colorado State University-Pueblo; currently pursuing masters at Western Governors University

From Assistant Principal Matthew Hawken: "For the 12 years Mrs. Vigil has been in Room 15, students rush to put their backpacks on their hooks so they can go give their teacher a hug and start their day. This is a common scene each morning as students enter her classroom eager to learn. Students don’t always come to her that way, but through her rapport building and genuine love of teaching, Mrs. Vigil is able to mold any student into a lifelong learner.

"She is the master of her craft, and is always willing to try new things if it results in students succeeding in her classroom. One example is the implementation of 21st century seating in her room. If you walk into her room, you will see students in some standard desks, some comfortably writing on their lap desks on a couch, and some even on the floor. Students are able to work in whatever position that best suits their learning style. This takes planning and sacrifice on Mrs. Vigil’s part, but she always puts students first.

"In a class full of seven year olds, it is unbelievable to watch the productivity that comes out of her classroom, not only academically but emotionally. As a staff member, she leads her team and has sponsored our student council for a number of years. We are extremely grateful for all that Mrs. Vigil does here at Swallows Charter Academy."





From Delores Vigil: "Growing up, some of the most influential people in my life were my teachers. The amount of encouragement, praise and love they poured into me resonates with me even to this day. These wonderful men and women made me feel invincible no matter my circumstances.

"As I began college, I pursued a degree in business. While working at a local business, I volunteered to teach a Junior Achievement class at an elementary school. When I stepped into the classroom and began to teach, I loved every minute of it. I couldn’t wait to go back to teach the next lesson. I soon realized that if I truly wanted to have a career doing what I loved, I would need to be with children in the classroom. I changed my major and began to pursue my passion.

"The best part of my days is building relationships with my students, loving them through diverse circumstances, watching them thrive, and getting to know so many wonderful families in our community. I find it amazing that I have had hundreds of students yet something about each one of them resides so vividly within me.

"Teaching is definitely not for the weary of mind or heart. The responsibility of educating children comes with so many unforeseen factors, unrealistic expectations, countless hours, personal sacrifices, sleepless nights and incredible heartbreak. However, I find my purpose and motivation in making a difference in the lives of children. I know from personal experience that a child’s teacher has more of an impact than one can ever realize."



