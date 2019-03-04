Joyce Esther Manweiler



December 25, 1930 - February 24, 2019

Joyce Esther Manweiler, 88, passed away at Crowley County Nursing Center on Feb. 24, 2019. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta, Colorado, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday the 2nd of March 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.



Joyce was born December 25, 1930 to Eva (Miller) and August Grassmick on their homestead in Kendrick, Colorado. They moved to Sugar City, when she was a young girl, where her father worked on a ranch. Joyce graduated from Sugar City High School in 1948, as salutatorian. Joyce married the love of her life, Harold Manweiler on February 4th in 1951. In the child rearing years, she was active in the PTA, the Sugar City Community Club, and the Alumni Association. Later Joyce was instrumental with the committee that published the "Attached to Sweetness" history book of Sugar City. Joyce worked at the Sugar City post office, retired after 30 years, serving as postmaster for the last 6 years. Upon retirement, she and Harold bought a fifth wheel, traveling across the United States seeing all the states from coast to coast, they were true "snowbirds" following the warm weather. Once they were no longer able to travel, due to his health, they re-located to La Junta, Colorado. She resided there until her health forced her to move to the Crowley County Nursing Center in Ordway, in 2016. Joyce was very active as a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sugar City, until it closed. She then transferred her membership to La Junta Trinity Lutheran church. She always enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, and gardening, receiving many compliments for her beautiful yard. She was very outgoing with friends, loved her family and took pleasure in being around them every chance she had.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Manweiler in 2008; brother-in-law, Jim Elson; sister, Betty Stettler and sister & brother-in-law, Dorothy (Ted) Grassmick. She is survived by their three children, Michele (Rob) Burmood, Jocelyn (Cecil) Slattery and Mitch (Nina) Manweiler, eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild; sisters, Geraldine Elson and Kathy (Gary) Moore.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to Trinity Lutheran church, Ark-Valley Hospice or the Crowley County Nursing Center.



