A Colorado campaign manager who in 2016 was a spokesman for a pro-marijuana group in Pueblo was among four U.S. citizens killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near Nairobi, Kenya.

Kyle Forti of Colorado Springs was killed Sunday evening in Central Island National Park along with three other Americans, according to The Associated Press.

Forti was the spokesman for Growing Pueblo’s Future, the pro-marijuana group fighting for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The pro-pot group was sharply focused on stopping Citizens for a Healthy Pueblo, the anti-recreational pot organization that backed a 2016 ballot question to make the sale of commercial marijuana in Pueblo and surrounding areas illegal.

The state House of Representatives held a moment of silence for him Monday.

According to The Associated Press, four Americans including Forti and a local pilot were killed in Kenya after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the northern part of the country.

The crash occurred Sunday night in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp, according to an internal police report seen by The Associated Press.

One helicopter lost contact and crashed soon after takeoff around 8:30 p.m., Kenya’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. It said a search and rescue mission found the wreckage shortly after 3 a.m.

It said an investigation was under way into the cause of the crash.

The United States Embassy confirmed the deaths of the four Americans and the names of three of them: Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Forti.

Colorado GOP Chairman Jeff Hays released the following statement: “Kyle Forti was an intelligent, thoughtful, curious, creative, sensitive, and spiritual man who enriched so many lives, including my own. As a consultant, he was instrumental in the success of numerous campaigns and causes dear to countless Republicans across Colorado. We stand with his family during this difficult time and offer our prayers for his wife Hope and son Max.”

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas5317