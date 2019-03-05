In a kitchen bustling with anxious energy and activity, the professionalism of the young server, empty serving tray in hand, was being tested.

"Please, quit talking! I need my chicken parm now."

Outside, the atmosphere was warm and welcoming, thanks to low lights, soft music and a congenial host eager to complement the acumen on display in the kitchen.

"Welcome to the Golden Feather. How many will be dining tonight?" asked the young man before escorting the guests to an open table.

Operated by ProStart and culinary students, the Golden Feather is a fully operational commercial restaurant that just happens to be located in a converted East High School classroom adjacent to a large industrial kitchen.

Here, under instructor Janae Passalaqua, about 80 Eagles learn all aspects of restaurant operation — "from front to the back of the house" said Passalaqua in the industry's parlance.

From generating a menu to selecting music that enhances the dining ambiance to preparing and serving the food, the young men and women are entrusted with every nuance — applying, in real time, the curriculum principles imparted by Passalaqua in the classroom.

"At the end of last school year, after Marilyn Wagner retired, I wanted to do something special for our school and students in our culinary and ProStart programs," Passalaqua said. "So, I decided that instead of leaving that space unused, we would turn it into a restaurant — a student-run restaurant."

Students began developing the restaurant's name, theme and design in fall.

"The students submitted names, and the staff voted on it," Passalaqua said. "Once we had the name Golden Feather, we went to our marketing students, and they designed the logo. And once we got the room, Mr. (Rusty) Imes, who runs the engineering department, came in with his students to determine how many tables and chairs we could place in the space."

The young restaurateurs were then tasked with repurposing the furniture and painting the walls —with gold, not surprisingly, as the dominating color. On the walls, "Eat Local," "Fresh," "Thankful," "Eagles" and similar motifs complement the aforementioned logo.

On the evening of Feb. 23, the restaurant for the first time welcomed guests. At a reasonable cost of $14 per person, patrons were offered two main-dish options: chicken parmigiana over spaghetti, and tri-tip steak with quinoa and mushroom sauce. Rounding out the choices were garlic knots, smokehouse endive, Caesar salad, asparagus with red pepper and two handcrafted desserts.

With Passalaqua the patient working educator, opening night saw the whole of the Golden Feather staff — host, servers, head chef, sous chefs, dishwashers — rise to the occasion.

"Watch the timing on those tips," Passalaqua told senior Juan Salazar before advising another student, "This chicken parm is for a kid. Cut it in half. And remember: It goes with a salad."

As Salazar stirred the tips, a savory rush of flames leaped from the stove.

"Whoa," Passalaqua said. "We have flames and everything going on tonight."

With paying customers expecting exemplary service and tasty food in a timely fashion, there was a sense of urgency inside the Golden Feather kitchen.

"This is real life," Passalaqua said. "It's completely different from textbooks. And the only real preparation for hands-on learning is to do it live."

In addition to exposing students to the art of cooking and the expansive skills needed to manage a restaurant, the Golden Feather promotes a strong work ethic, self-reliance and the vital ability to keep cool when the heat is on — in and out of the kitchen.

"I thought this would be a great idea to help students get real-life experience in the food industry, because many of them don't have the experience needed," Passalaqua said. "Doing this allows them to gain that experience and to stand out in the interview and gives them the confidence of knowing what to expect working in the industry."

In between sauteing the beef tips, Salazar said that though he doesn't plan to pursue a culinary career, he is grateful for the real-world training.

"Running a restaurant is pretty hard," he noted. "But it's a great experience, and I enjoy doing it. Cooking is a hobby for me — a very useful hobby. When I started, I didn't know how to cook at all, but now I can do a lot of cooking for my family."

In what seemed worlds away from the hectic pace of the kitchen, diners, including East Principal Robert Carricato, were quietly relishing the prepared dishes.

"The food has been exceptional. Just what you would expect from a commercial restaurant," he noted. "But what the kids are gaining is real-life, practical experience in the restaurant business. It's basically preparing them for a job after they leave here."

The Golden Feather is now accepting reservations for the next evening meal, scheduled for March 27. For reservations, visit Pueblo East's Eagle Empire Facebook page.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia







