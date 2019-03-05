The Otero Junior College women's basketball team will face Casper (Wyo.) College in the quarterfinal round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Tournament.

The tournament will be at Western Nebraska Community College's Ron Brillhart Court at Cougar Palace.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

The Lady Thunderbirds are the top seed from the north subregion.

The Lady Rattlers advanced to the Final 8 by defeating Trinidad State 51-42 last Friday in Trinidad.

Casper reached the quarterfinals with an 81-39 win over Northwest (Wyo.) College last Friday in Casper.

Should the Lady Rattlers win, they will play the winner of the game between Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College and Northeastern Junior College Friday at 5 p.m.

Other quarterfinal games will have McCook (Neb.) Community College against Eastern Wyoming College, and Sheridan (Wyo.) College against Western Nebraska.

The championship game is on Saturday. The Region IX champion will receive an automatic bid into the NJCAA Division 1 Tournament, which will take place March 18-23 in Lubbock, Texas.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com