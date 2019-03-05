City Attorney Phil Malouff, at the city council meeting Monday evening, put supporters' anxiety at bay when he said the proposed placement of pianos on the sidewalks of downtown La Junta would not have to be the occasion for a new city ordinance.

Malouff said an ordinance already on the books allows for temporary additions to the sidewalk, which the pianos would be if moved from place to place, as planned.

An "experimental" public piano was planned for placement in front of the CORE building, where it could be rolled into the building at night. Planned sites for placement of other pianos are not on sidewalks: the Wellness Park, Woodruff Memorial Library and City Park.



The public piano project was inspired by other cities that use player-friendly pianos to encourage spontaneous music in the summertime: Fort Collins, Denver, Trinidad.



A work session had been held prior to the regular session, in which four agencies worked together to map out a plan for improving La Junta’s image: the Chamber of Commerce, the City Council, Urban Renewal Authority, and the Tourism Advisory Board. The reason? Learn to work together and not duplicate efforts. Mayor Jeffri Pruyn thought the meeting a good idea and future meetings will be held on a regular basis.



Councilman Ed Vela recognized the La Junta Tigers football and wrestling teams as ambassadors of the City of La Junta and benefactors of team spirit developed through athletics.

Vela also went over the other projects of the Design Committee, acknowledging the importance of the Wellness Park to the local citizens and the Second Street alley to the tourists.



City Manager Rick Klein said the underground of the Second Street alley would definitely have to be addressed. He also stressed that private citizens have often been behind major improvements in La Junta’s past. He emphasized you don’t have to depend on the city to make changes.



Councilwoman Elaine McIntyre inquired when these projects could be ready. Nancy Bennett, of the Urban Renewal Authority, replied the projects are planned to be in action by May, excelt for the pianos, which are a summertime project.

In other news:

Youth athletic teams are being put together for the summer.

The large potholes in the streets have been filled, and the contractor will now work on the smaller ones, said Klein.



Council voted to commence condemnation procedures at 501 Barnes Ave., 1507 Lincoln Ave. and 1217 W. 12th Street.

