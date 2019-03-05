A combat veteran who works as a social worker for the Department of Veteran's Affairs and is an elected president for the local VA is the third candidate to announce their intention of running for the at-large City Council seat currently held by Chris Nicoll.

That seat will be contested in this November's election.

Stephen Varela, 34, is entering the race with a campaign slogan of "New leadership, New possibilities."

Varela said he is an U.S. Army combat veteran of eight years. He served four years of active duty and four with the Colorado Army National Guard. His active duty service included a 15-month deployment with Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Varela moved to Pueblo in 2009 with his wife after being honorably discharged from active duty service. He continued his military service within a Colorado Army National Guard unit based out of Pueblo, where he was called to serve another 12 months of deployment in Iraq.

Varela currently is employed as a social worker for the Department of Veteran's Affairs. He also serves as the Southern Colorado American Federation of Government Employees union president for the VA.

Varela said that he has built up finances, membership involvement and overall bargaining strength during his current two-plus year term as union president.

Family is important to Varela, he said, and his inspired him to run for City Council.

"I believe it is important to be an active member of the community in order to inspire positive change," Varela said. "I am confident that with my experience, educational background and fresh perspective that I can help create a better city for my children to live and grow up in."

Varela said the three main areas he would focus on if elected would be economic development, improving public safety and encouraging community reinvestment.

"None of them are really more important than the other," Varela said. "They all work hand-in-hand. I believe all three of those need to be looked into in partnership."

Varela joins Lindsay Reeves and Amado Vigil as candidates who have announced they are vying for Nicoll's at-large council seat.

