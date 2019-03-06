The whimsical, inspiring and sometimes comical wooden signs hand-painted by Laura Hicks were featured at the First Friday art reception in Rocky Ford on Friday. The event drew a nice crowd of people from Rocky Ford and La Junta.

Hicks is the former CEO of Arkansas Valley Pregnancy Center, and her husband, Steve, is a Baptist minister at Cheraw and also the chaplain at Arkansas Valley Hospice in La Junta.



Many local artists, including members of the Southeast Colorado Creative Partnership were there: Carol McClure, Marianne Hale, Rhonda Jones and Nancy Bennett among them.