In addition to the Otero Junior College women's basketball team playing Casper (Wyo.) College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region Tournament quarterfinals today in Scottsbluff, Neb., the school's baseball and softball teams will also have some games spanning the next few days.

Baseball

The Rattlers baseball team will travel host Southeast (Neb.) Community College. The games were originally scheduled to take place in Beatrice, Neb., but were moved to the 22nd Street Field.

The games were changed because of impending bad weather in the Beatrice area.

The teams will play a doubleheader with two seven-inning games beginning at noon on Saturday. They will play a single nine-inning game on Sunday beginning at noon.

OJC returns home to for a single game against Garden City (Kan.) Community College on Tuesday. First pitch at 22nd Street Field is at 1 p.m.

Softball

The 19th-ranked Lady Rattler softball team will host a doubleheader with Trinidad State Junior College today. The first game begins at 1 p.m. at Tippy Martinez Park.

OJC will also host Western Texas College on Monday. It will also be a doubleheader with the first game scheduled to start at 11 a.m. also at Tippy.

