The Fowler High School boys' basketball team won a pair of games over the weekend in the Class 2A Region 8 Tournament in Edwards to advance to the Class 2A State Tournament, in Loveland this weekend.

The Grizzlies opened the tournament with a 66-49 win over Clear Creek on Friday.

Fowler took a 24-6 lead after the first quarter. It extended the lead to 42-18 at halftime and to 54-30 after the third.

Three Grizzlies scored in double figures. Val Leone led the team with 16 points, Johnathan Mobbley scored 14 and Drew Egan scored 13.

Mobbley also had eight rebounds and Leone and Egan both had six.

Quinton Flanscha led in assists with four.

The Grizzlies then defeated Vail Christian, the host team, 59-41 in the regional championship on Saturday.

The Saints took an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Grizzlies outscored Vail Christian 20-4 in the second quarter to go in front 28-15.

Fowler led 44-27 after the third period.

Leone again led the Grizzlies in scoring, this time with 22 points. Egan and Mobbley both scored 12.

Mobbley again was the Grizzlies' rebounding leader with nine. Leone had eight.

Zane Denton was the assists leader with five and Flanscha had four.

Fowler (20-4) will play Byers in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament on today at the Budweiser Events Center. Tip-off is at 1:15 p.m.

