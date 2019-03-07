Otero Junior College is in the process of launching a new music program. Students will be able to enroll in the program for the fall 2019 semester. Otero Junior College is in need of instruments to build up inventory for students to use to participate in campus ensembles and is asking for the communities help. The program is seeking gently used musical instruments in playable condition to kick off its instrument donation drive. Currently, the program is looking for these instruments:



· Flute

· Clarinet

· Alto Saxophone

· Tenor Saxophone

· Trumpet

· French Horn (Bb or F)

· Trombone (Tenor and Bass)

· Tuba

· Guitars (Acoustic, Electric, Electric Bass)

· Guitar Amps



Those with instruments to donate can donate their instrument to Otero Junior College Foundation and ensure that their old instrument will be used for many more years. Donating your instrument to Otero Junior College Foundation is tax-deductible, if desired. Music Faculty, Dr. James Lind will accept the donations and he will work with the OJC Foundation to provide donors with the necessary documentation to use on their taxes. To donate an instrument contact Dr. Lind at 384-6872 or James.Lind@ojc.edu.



The music faculty ask that when considering donating an instrument to Otero Junior College, it is of good quality, produces a characteristic tone of the instrument, is made by a reputable manufacturer, and is serviceable (little to no dents, has all appropriate reed connections, and joints).



For more information contact Dr. Lind at 384-6872 or James.Lind@ojc.edu.