The Fowler Progress Club is beginning its 81st year as an organization. Currently there are 12 members in the Fowler Chapter.

The Progress Club has several projects each year. A Signature Project, which this year is in conjunction with the Arkansas Valley Resource Center, addresses domestic violence awareness and prevention. The Arkansas Valley Resource Center is a place where a person can receive help if in a domestic violence situation.

Last fall, the organization raised food donations, which were split with the Fowler Food Pantry and the Arkansas Valley Resource Center.

In February, they hosted a Valentine’s Day party at Fowler Health Care for the residents.

The Progress Club is also responsible for “Fowler Beautification,” where they plant and maintain the flower containers in front of the Historical Society and Library buildings.

In June, they will host their membership event and encourage new members.

Meetings are held monthly September through May. Dues are $30 per year.

In July, they sponsor the Missouri Day Art show, which helps fund their chapter expenses and the Progress Club Scholarship fund that is open to any Fowler High School senior.

fowlerreporter@gmail.com