Angel Ramos shows paintings



At the opening reception of the Otero Junior College Hispanic Arts Festivalon Friday evening, Angel Ramos was the honoree, displaying his paintings with other entries for the festival. The show will be at the Otero Junior College Art Gallery in the OJC Student Center on San Juan Ave. through the month of March.



Ramos is a graduate of Rocky Ford High School, where he was a student of Jessica Turner, and also a graduate of Adams State University in Alamosa. He has been the art instructor at Center, Colorado, for the past four years.



Ramos is working on sketches for a possible mural with La Junta Design Committee Chairman Ed Vela. The mural will celebrate hispanic culture and promote unity.



Other presentations during the festival will be as follows: 6 p.m. March 7, Kimi Kelley on Hispanic Literature; 6 p.m. March 15, Jeffrey Reed on Colonialism and Land Distribution; 6 p.m. March 29, Robert Samaniego on the History of La Raza and Political Activism in the Arkansas Valley.