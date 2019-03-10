Memorial Services for Las Animas, Colorado, resident, Betty E. Helphingstine will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Visitation for Betty will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Per family’s request, cremation will follow visitation. Private family inurnment will take place in Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado, at a later date.

Betty Ellen Helphingstine was born June 5, 1938, to Thomas R. and Hazel Ellen (Arnold) McCullough in Eckert, Colorado. In 1956, Betty married Robert Byers Sr., and to this union three children were born. In June of 1971, Betty married Clyde T. Helphingstine. She worked in the food service from 1995 until a heart attack in 1998 prevented her from being able to work. Betty was an astounding mother and grandmother. She attended the First Baptist Church in Las Animas. Betty passed away on March 4, 2019, in Las Animas, Colorado, at the age of 80.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Byers of Las Animas, CO; sister, Nellie Childers of Las Animas, CO; brother, Glen McCullough of Las Animas, CO; eight grandchildren, Dusty Rose Byers, Melissa Byers, Robert Byers III, Christopher Byers, Sarah Byers, Trevor Johnson, Thaddeus Foster and Caitlin Beauchamp; four great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Robert Byers Sr., in 1962; Clyde Helphingstine, in 1995; sons, Robert and Curtis Byers; brothers, Richard McCullough, Charles McCullough; sisters, Wilma Cloutman, Velma Hansen.

The family would like to thank Bent County Health Care Center staff for their love and care for Betty during her time as a resident there.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bent County Health Care Center in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81054.

