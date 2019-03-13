It was good news, bad news on the fire department front for the Pueblo West Metro District Tuesday.

During the Metro District Board meeting Assistant District Manager Harley Gifford told the board that the Metropolitan District Fire Protection sales tax bill has been passed by both the house and senate and is on the governor’s desk. The bill will give districts such as Pueblo West the authority to levy a sales tax, at a rate determined by the board, for the purpose of funding safety protection such as fire protection.

The bill, was co-sponsored by Dist. 47 House Rep. Bri Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat and co-sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat. The sales tax would have to be approved by voters.

“It is just a tool in the tool box. If we ever do decide to build a fire station we do have a funding mechanism in place,” Gifford said.

The district already has a main fire station and Fire Station Three and is planning for a smaller Fire Station Two at the corner of West McCulloch South and Industrial. It would be staffed by four firefighters, said Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta.

The bad news, Caserta said, was the fire department was unsuccessful in obtaining a $100,000 Colorado

Department of Local Affairs grant that would have helped fund design and engineering costs for the fire district’s station two.

“This was disappointing - we were hoping this spring to get into the design phase so we will know the costs of a new fire station,” Caserta said.

District Manager Nina Vetter said the district still will be persistent in going after grants for construction. She said the district could use excise tax funds for design and engineering phase, but first Vetter suggested looking at other avenues of funding and bringing a proposal to the board at its next meeting.

In other business, Utility Director Kim Swearingen talked to the board about selling 500 acre feet of water to the Arkansas Groundwater Users Association for $37,500 on a one-time basis. The board approved the sale unanimously.

