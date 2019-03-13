East Otero School District Superintendent Rick Lovato visited the Colorado Statehouse on Thursday to testify on behalf of HB19-1132, a bill that would establish a program to incentivize food providers to purchase school food from Colorado producers, processors and growers.



The School Incentives to Use Colorado Food and Producers measure is sponsored, in part, by Dist. 47 Rep. Bri Buentello, which includes Otero County.



"It's just a chance for our farmers and our local agricultural communities to obviously have an impact in what we do," said Lovato. "The buying power of the big companies and farming everything out to the big cities is something that we've always tried to protect in rural life."



Lovato thinks that HB19-1132 could stimulate local economies; but, for him, it's more than just economic incentives.



"I think there's a sense of pride in being able to utilize local farmers and local produce and products," he said.

"Growing up, I worked in the melon harvest to buy my football cleats. A lot of our crews were high school kids that, between two-a-days (practices) went and worked on a farm."



Lovato sees the potential for increased jobs if the bill becomes law.

And he said the bill would naturally help kids understand where their food comes from - which, Lovato hopes, will feed back into that sense of local pride.



"And the quality of local produce and fresh produce is always better in my opinion than something that's frozen and processed," he said.

Buentello discussed the bill at her La Junta Town Hall on March 2. She described the bill's purpose as incentivizing public school districts to buy Colorado product, primarily milk, produce and beef.



"What I found when I did my stakeholder research was that a lot of schools would love to serve Colorado produce, Colorado beef and Colorado milk," she said. "Problem is, it's cost prohibitive, because they'll cut wherever they can with those frozen foods and serve it up to the kids."



Buentello said the legislation, if passed, would create a pilot program that school districts would have to apply for. School districts would be reimbursed up to 5 cents per meal, per child.



"I know you're thinking that doesn't sound like a lot," said Buentello. "But when the average cost of a student meal is $1.18, that's actually a pretty big chunk of change that will suddenly be freed up because they are buying local."



The legislation passed through the House Education Committee on March 7. It was referred to the Appropriations Committee, where it is currently under consideration. Other sponsors of the bill are Reps. Rod Pelton and Don Coram, both Republicans. cburney@ljtdmail.com