The large item trash drop-off site on Stockyard Road has been open for business for a little more than a year now and has been used often by city residents.

According to data provided to The Pueblo Chieftain by the city, there have been 969 vouchers sold for the drop-off site between it opening in February 2018 and the end of December. There have been 38 roll-off containers filled, 785 items have been disposed of, and about 36 tons of waste disposed of from the site into the city landfill.

A free recycle center known as RecycleWorks that opened in July by the trash drop-off site also has seen plenty of activity.

There have been approximately 45 tons of materials sent for recycling from the site from its opening through the end of 2018, according to the city.

The projects are funded by grants, the landfill user fee fund, and the city.

City Councilman Chris Nicoll, who was one of the driving forces to get the project going, said he is happy the site has been used often but hopes more can be done to improve it, such as allowing residents to take more items than are currently allowed and making it easier to purchase vouchers.

"I'd like to see them open it up more so that you can do more with a voucher," Nicoll said on Wednesday. "I'd like to see them be able to accept things like electronics. The idea of it is there is nothing you can't get rid of. Every family that has something should have a way to cheaply get rid of it. I still have a TV on the side of my house and short of breaking it in pieces and taking the plastic out and glass and everything, it's expensive to deal with."

Items that are being accepted at the trash drop-off location include mattresses and box springs; sofas, couches and loveseats; chairs (including recliners); washers, dryers and stoves; and tables or dressers. No refrigerators or freezers, nor electronics, are accepted. Tires can be disposed of there.

The $10 vouchers residents much purchase to dump trash, as well as $1 vouchers for tires, are not sold on-site and must be purchased in person at the city's public works department at 211 E. D St. The limit on the number of vouchers residents can purchase per year recently was increased to four from two.

Nicoll said he wants to make it easier for citizens to purchase vouchers by finding a way to sell them at the site.

"That's been a concern," Nicoll said.

The site is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanS_Chieftain